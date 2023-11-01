Getting flood aid without Stormont ‘like fighting with arms behind our backs’

Politicians are “fighting with their arms tied behind their backs” for financial support for businesses damaged in floods without a functioning Stormont, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy has said.

Amid the ongoing collapse of the Stormont Assembly, senior civil servants are running government departments with restricted powers in the absence of ministers. He said he met with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady earlier, and said there has discussion between the departments on how to deal with this and they are awaiting the outcome.“We want to make sure we press for as immediate a support as is possible for businesses that have suffered damage, and need to immediately get down to repair, restock and try and get businesses back open,” he told reporters at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Wednesday.

“Whether that’s happening in the near future or not, I don’t know. I know we’re up here today fighting with two arms tied behind our backs trying to get support for people, and clearly, the best situation would be if we had people in place in office to take decisions, that can put schemes in place, that can get out on the ground and try and respond quickly. headtopics.com

“Our priority is, as far as possible, to prevent risk to life and property. In the coming days, the focus will move to recovery. He said: “This is the first day we have been able to access the shop, with the levels of flooding yesterday it was under a few feet of water. While the water has thankfully left our shop, it has gone down the road and there is still a big problem.“We didn’t have much warning, had we known we possibly could have got equipment and stock out.”

