Get Your Hands on a Mega Box of Cadbury Creme Eggs at a Bargain Price on Amazon

Easter may have been and gone for another year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait another 12 months to get your hands on your favourite sweet treat. The most quintessential Easter sweet treat is undeniably a Cadbury Creme Egg, but they are difficult to find outside of spring. Luckily, Amazon still has a mega box of the chocolate eggs still in stock - and at a basement bargain price. A massive box of 48 Creme Eggs has been slashed to just £11.86 down from the typical RRP of £22.

98, offering a total saving of over £11. That makes each Creme Egg just 25p, much cheaper than its pre-Easter price. Before, each egg in the box would cost around 45p, or 50p at Tesco and Asda and a whopping 75p at Morrison

