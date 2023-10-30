'Get tested', says mum with terminal cancer

A woman who has terminal cancer said she was “too scared and embarrassed” to have a smear test. Tasha Doran, who has been given months to live, has spoken out about how others should learn from her choices.

Having been “too scared and embarrassed” to have a smear test, Tasha - due to be a grandmother for the first time in December - had a sense of relief that her reluctance to be tested hadn’t claimed her life, reports WalesOnline. But not long after her new post-cancer journey had begun she began to feel “sharp shooting pains” in her groin which specialists told her was a normal response to the radiation therapy that had ravaged her body.

“I broke down when they told me,” the 40-year-old recalled from her home in Pentrebach, Merthyr Tydfil, which she shares with her 21-year-old son Jamie, a rail worker. “They hadn’t got through telling me before I ran out of the room crying and collapsed to the floor."I had that last year and began treatment in the March. It was an unbelievable feeling ringing the bell in August. headtopics.com

"My oncologist kept telling me it was due to the radiation damage from treatment, but in May I got referred for scans. I had my ultrasound seven weeks ago at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr and the woman told me it was obvious it was cancer.

There are around 3,200 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year, according to Cancer Research UK, meaning around nine new cases every day. Around half of women diagnosed in the UK survive the disease for 10 years or more, but Tasha has been told her cancer is too advanced and isn't curable, and her only option is chemotherapy to prolong her life up to a year. headtopics.com

