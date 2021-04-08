Get Ready for Your Cat's Christmas Tree Adventures

Your cat's favourite time of year is upon us. That's right, your furry feline's chance to cause mayhem and mischiefs by climbing up the Christmas tree is here. Some of you may have still have been finding needles from last year's tree on the carpet up until recently. But it is almost December, meaning the 2023 Christmas tree shopping window is open. Many of us will prefer to purchase a real tree, with plenty of options available to us to shop local in Lancashire.

Heading off to a tree farm or garden centre is one of the highlights of the festive season for families, and for some it starts the countdown to Christmas. Read more: Few things beat a smell like winter alpine forest - the kind of scent you have to make do with in a car air freshener the rest of the year. Short and stumpy or tall and slim, venues across Lancashire offer trees in a range of shapes, sizes and prices that should suit all budgets and ceiling height





