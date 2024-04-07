Get ready for a new week (Picture: Getty/Metro.co.uk) A busy week – Venus is in Aries and stirring up our passions and lust levels, plus we get a New Moon in Aries which is also an eclipse. Hold on to your hats, folks! A real sense of clarity about what you truly want in life will emerge, and it will come straight from your heart. This is an emotive and passion-fuelled insight, rather than a rational deduction. Whilst we’re still in Aries season, let your ambitions and desires drive you.

Be demanding! Be forthright! Be (a bit) selfish! Let the tarot tell you want to focus on this big and boisterous week ahead… Aries March 21 to April 20 Slow and steady (Picture: Getty/Metro.co.uk) Tarot card for Aries for this week: Ace of Coins Meaning: You are ready, willing and able to activate a new ambition, a goal, a long-term plan to achieve a vision of something you really want to manifest in your lif

