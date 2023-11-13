Get Me Out Of Here! 2023: Jamie Lynn Spears joins Nigel Farage in the jungle

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be joined by Britney Spears’ sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears in the jungle - Rishi Davda takes us through this year's lineup…Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2023, with a brand new lineup of celebrities set to battle it out in the depths of the jungle. Following its traditional format, this year's show will see ten stars leave behind the glamour of their everyday lives and set up camp in Australia for up to three weeks.

The famous faces headed to our screens for the 21st series include pop-stars, actors from the UK's favourite soaps, TV presenters, YouTubers and one controversial politician-turned broadcaster. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will welcome the celebrities to the jungle in the first episode of the show on Monday, November 19 - Take a look at the full line-up below.US actress Jamie-Lynn Spears, sister to Britney, reckons her ability to not let anything hurt her feelings will help her cope with the jungle snakes, rats and creepie crawlies as she admits: “I am absolutely frightened of everything

