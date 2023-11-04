Get a Free Uniqlo Mini Round Shoulder Bag with TopCashback

Everybody, it seems, has gone wild for the Uniqlo mini round shoulder bag since its launch in April 2022 and subsequent popularity on social media. And coming in a whole host of colours, it's no surprise that's it's still highly sought after when the bag's magical Mary Poppins-esque ability can fit everything you could possibly need for a day out and more. The shoulder and crossbody bag starts at £14.90 and comes in a variety of colours as well as textures, for example a leather look and cord
. And if you've been eyeing up one - or three - lately, today is your lucky day as you can actually pick one up for free (!!) in a new offer released by deals company TopCashback. The jammy deal will see members who sign up to the cashback site between November 2, 2023 and December 31, 2023 at 23:59pm receiving £15 cashback - meaning that if you go for the £14.90 bag, you can get it completely free, which is an absolute steal. Signing up and claiming the deal is super easy as well and you'll only need to follow these steps below to take advantage of the cashback offer. Now, upon first glance, you may be sceptical - its dimensions are only 28cm by 17cm, with a 10cm depth, how does it fit the essential items and more? Well, keen shoppers have shared what's in their Uniqlo bags on TikTok and you will be surprised at just what you can fit in the ba
United Kingdom Headlines
