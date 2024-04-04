Get a Free L'or Barista Sublime Coffee Machine with Purchase of Pods

If you struggle to get out of bed in the mornings without a fresh steaming cup of coffee, you might want to put the instant powder down and check out this amazing deal from L'or . The well-known coffee brand is offering shoppers a free L'or Barista Sublime coffee machine , which was which was rated the best coffee machine for 2023 by T3, for completely free with the purchase of some pods. Normally, the popular coffee machine and pack of 200 pods would set shoppers back a whopping £186.

But for a limited time shoppers can pick up the machine for nothing with the purchase of 200 pods, which costs £79.99 with free delivery. Within their 200 pod bundle, coffee lovers can enjoy a broad range of capsule options that allow the making of single or double ristrettos, espressos, and lungos as a basis for their barista-made favourites like flat whites, lattes and americano

