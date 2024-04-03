Get a discounted Ryanair cabin bag on Amazon

Every traveller will know that a trip to the airport before your vacation can often turn into a costly affair. From shopping to eating, there are many ways that can make you feel as though you need to spend quite a bit before you get on the plane. Another hidden cost can be with your baggage, as it can cost you extra if it does not meet the requirements set by your airline. Those who travel with Ryanair will already know that the minimum baggage allowance is quite strict.

Which is why we were delighted to spot this Cabin Max Ryanair Cabin Bag on Amazon that has been specifically designed for the airline - and it is now on offer. The online retail giant currently has a limited time deal on this "light" carry-on that has reduced it from £22.95 to £19.51 - 15 percent off the RRP. Measuring a compact 40x20x25 and weighing just 500g, it perfectly meets the minimum allowance for a personal bag on Ryanair flight

