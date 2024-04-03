Get a 40% discount on a massive box of Lindor truffles

Easter may have already been and gone for another year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait another 12 months to stock up on some of your favourite chocolate. In fact, we've stumbled across an offer that sees a massive box of luxurious chocolate truffles on sale with an incredible 40% discount, which is perfect for stashing away and snacking on when you need a chocolate fix. For a limited time, shoppers can pick up a whopping 1.5kg gift box of Lindor truffles for just £30, down from £50.

That makes each delicious truffle just 25p each, much cheaper than than Tesco where each chocolate would roughly cost 33p and Asda where a 337g carton works out at around 26p per ball. Made up of 120 mouth-watering Lindor truffles, the Lindor Pick and Mix gift set contains the brand's bestselling truffle flavours, including creamy Milk, irresistibly sweet White, intense Dark 45%, delicious Double Chocolate and nutty Hazelnut. As well as smooth Coconut, Salted Caramel and fruity Blood Orange

