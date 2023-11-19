Gestational Sleep Apnea and Hippocampal-Associated Behaviors in Offspring

Gestational sleep apnea is a hypoxic sleep disorder that affects 8–26% of pregnancies and increases the risk for central nervous system dysfunction in offspring. Specifically, there are sex differences in the sensitivity of the fetal hippocampus to hypoxic insults, and hippocampal impairments are associated with social dysfunction, repetitive behaviors, anxiety, and cognitive impairment.

Yet, it is unclear whether gestational sleep apnea impacts these hippocampal-associated functions and if sex and age modify these effects. To examine the relationship between gestational sleep apnea and hippocampal-associated behaviors, we used chronic intermittent hypoxia (CIH) to model late gestational sleep apnea in pregnant rats. We hypothesized that late gestational CIH would produce sex- and age-specific social, anxiety-like, repetitive, and cognitive impairments in offspring.Timed pregnant Long-Evans rats were exposed to CIH or room air normoxia from GD 15–19. Behavioral testing of offspring occurred during either puberty or young adulthoo





🏆 19. BioMedCentral » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is sleep apnea the missing link between high blood pressure and Alzheimer's?Researchers explore the links between non-dipper hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and Alzheimer's disease (AD). They find that OSA may cause non-dipper hypertension, a condition that exacerbates AD symptoms, but also note that treating OSA can mitigate hypertension and potentially slow AD progression.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

Research reveals both protective and harmful gut microbiota associated with sleep apnea riskThe causal relationship between gut microbiota, associated metabolites, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

Link Between Sleep Apnea and Atrial Fibrillation IdentifiedNew research from Cleveland Clinic has identified a link between sleep apnea and the development of atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

The Scandinavian sleep method is ‘life-changing’ if you struggle to sleep next to your partnerThe Scandinavian sleep method is perfect for anyone who wants to sleep well and restfully again in their relationship. And it's so easy to implement!

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

A (brief) surprise in study of alcohol, caffeine and sleepThe first known study to look at the combined real-world effects of alcohol and caffeine on nightly sleep quality and quantity came up with an unexpected finding—at first.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

Study suggests extracellular space in the brain influences sleep, movement and behaviorThe brain contains billions of nerve cells controlling our thoughts, behavior and movements. But in fact, up to 20% of the brain is a mystery to scientists. This is the so-called extracellular space, that is, the environment that surrounds every brain cell. It is a microenvironment surrounding neurons, glial cells and blood vessels.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »