Gerwyn Price Hits Nine-Dart Finish at Premier League Night 10

Gerwyn Price fired a nine-dart finish on his way to the final at Premier League night 10 in Manchester . It was his third perfect finish in the Premier League after throwing two on one night in Belfast in 2022.

The 17-year-old dispatched Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall as he aims to make it back-to-back nightly wins following his maiden success in Belfast last week.

