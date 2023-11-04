Germany's Christmas markets are a must-visit for festive magic

The arrival of November can only mean one thing: Christmas is just around the corner. Festive treats are appearing on shop shelves, part of Manchester’s Christmas markets have already opened and it’s only a matter of time until Mariah Carey starts playing on the radio. For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, a trip to a European Christmas market is guaranteed to deliver the festive magic

. Although dozens of cities across the continent offer fairy-tale market experiences, there’s one country which takes the crown when it comes to Christmas - Germany. The nation is famous for its Christmas celebrations - after all, it's the place where our tradition of putting up a tree comes from. Christmas markets mainly originate from German territories, with some German markets today tracing their roots back to the 15th and 16th centuries. READ MORE: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 mugs revealed - but they've gone up in price this year READ MORE: Luxury Christmas dining experiences return at East Lancashire Railway - here’s how to get tickets One of the best markets to visit in Germany are those in Cologne, a major city which spans the Rhine River. It’s only a 90-minute flight from Manchester Airport and Skyscanner shows flights available from £47 on Friday November 24, with returns available on Monday 27 for £13

