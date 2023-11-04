HEAD TOPICS

Germany's Christmas markets are a must-visit for festive magic

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, a trip to a European Christmas market is guaranteed to deliver the festive magic. Germany, with its famous Christmas celebrations and origins of Christmas markets, takes the crown when it comes to Christmas.

The arrival of November can only mean one thing: Christmas is just around the corner. Festive treats are appearing on shop shelves, part of Manchester’s Christmas markets have already opened and it’s only a matter of time until Mariah Carey starts playing on the radio. For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, a trip to a European Christmas market is guaranteed to deliver the festive magic

. Although dozens of cities across the continent offer fairy-tale market experiences, there’s one country which takes the crown when it comes to Christmas - Germany. The nation is famous for its Christmas celebrations - after all, it's the place where our tradition of putting up a tree comes from. Christmas markets mainly originate from German territories, with some German markets today tracing their roots back to the 15th and 16th centuries. READ MORE: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 mugs revealed - but they've gone up in price this year READ MORE: Luxury Christmas dining experiences return at East Lancashire Railway - here’s how to get tickets One of the best markets to visit in Germany are those in Cologne, a major city which spans the Rhine River. It’s only a 90-minute flight from Manchester Airport and Skyscanner shows flights available from £47 on Friday November 24, with returns available on Monday 27 for £13

