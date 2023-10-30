Germany Interested in Financing Critical Minerals and Natural Gas Development in Nigeria

Germany is interested in financing the development of critical minerals and natural gas in Nigeria, Reuters has reported, citing Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a visit to sub-Saharan Africa. 'There is a willingness to invest, especially in critical minerals,' Scholz said, adding that Germany welcomed Nigeria’s plans to expand its LNG export capacity, noting 'If we are successful, if there is a better chance of exporting the produced gas ...

With Norway the only remaining large pipeline gas supplier, Germany, like the rest of the EU, has had to turn to LNG, which is significantly more expensive than pipeline gas, for lack of viable alternatives. Nigeria is one of the oldest producers of LNG from its Nigeria LNG, or NLNG, facility. The enterprise is a joint venture between Shell, Eni, and NNPC and produces around 7% of the global supply of liquefied gas.

