Georgia Stanway frustrated with Ballon d'Or ceremony timing

England and Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway is among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The England and Bayern Munich midfielder is among the nominees but will not be at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris as she prepares for the Lionesses’ match against Belgium in Leuven, part of a busy schedule of Nations League fixtures on Tuesday.

Georgia Stanway, right, helped England reach the World Cup final during the summer (Isabel Infantes/PA) “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t be there. That’s something we spoke as a player group (about), and we just kind of said it would be nice in the future if it wasn’t on a matchday minus one, so that we could enjoy the experience. headtopics.com

“If it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there.”

