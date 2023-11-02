Georgia Roche: England star on her NRLW experience ahead of Saturday's international against Wales

Georgia Roche went to Australia in July not knowing what to expect. The England Women’s international has now returned to her homeland as an NRLW champion. It will be familiar surroundings for the 23-year-old on Saturday as the former Leeds Rhinos player takes to the field at AMT Headingley for the international clash with Wales, having left earlier this year to take up a five-year full-time contract in Australia with Newcastle Knights.

Nevertheless, Roche took all of it in her stride and is in no doubt she returns to the England set-up for this week's international - part of a double-header with the men's team, who face Tonga - as a much-improved player.'It certainly wasn't easy,' Roche said, reflecting on adapting to life in the NRLW.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

England Women suffer 3-2 defeat to Belgium WomenEngland Women's national football team loses 3-2 to Belgium Women, raising concerns about their defence and impacting their chances of reaching the Nations League finals and the 2024 Olympics. Read more ⮕

Belgium vs England live updates: Women’s Nations League team news, line-ups latest, predictionFollow all the action live as Sarina Wiegman's England face Belgium in a crucial Nations League Group A1 in Leuven, Belgium on Tuesday evening Read more ⮕

England vs Belgium: UEFA Women's Nations League ClashCoverage of the England vs Belgium UEFA Women's Nations League clash, including pre-match build up, team news, score updates, and match analysis. Read more ⮕

Women's Nations League: Build-up to Belgium v EnglandEngland travel to Belgium for a crucial meeting in the Women's Nations League. Read more ⮕

Women's Nations League: Belgium score superb opener to lead EnglandFollow live updates as England travel to Belgium for a crucial meeting in the Women's Nations League. Read more ⮕

Alex Greenwood Suffers Head Injury in England's Women's Nations League MatchAlex Greenwood suffered a head injury during England's Women's Nations League match against Belgium. The Manchester City defender clashed heads with Jassina Blom and had to be replaced. There is concern for Greenwood's condition as she has previously suffered head injuries while playing for her country. Read more ⮕