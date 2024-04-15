George seeks support from ex Cindy after Gloria's death in EastEnders

One thing leads to another as Cindy and George reconnect George Knight will lean on ex Cindy Beale for support in EastEnders this week in the wake of Gloria’s tragic death, with the two sharing a kiss. Gloria passed away in hospital last week after suffering a heart attack, struggling under the pressure of husband Eddie standing trial for a historic murder.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Up Next He also visited Eddie – who was found guilty of his crimes – in prison and, despite Gloria making it quite clear that she wanted to be cremated, Eddie refused to honour his wife’s wishes, reiterating that he’s her next of kin and therefore he will ensure she is buried next to him.
George Knight Cindy Beale Gloria's Death Support Kiss Eastenders
