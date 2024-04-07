George Russell defends position by cutting chicane in battle with Oscar Piastri

George Russell defends his position against Oscar Piastri by cutting the final chicane during their battle at the Japanese Grand Prix . Both drivers were cleared by the stewards after a post-race investigation.

Russell believes there was enough room for both cars to stay on the track and is not upset about the incident.

Russell and Piastri summoned to stewards after late-race battle in Japanese Grand PrixOscar Piastri and George Russell are off to the steward’s office at Suzuka, following their late-race battle over seventh place. Russell clinched seventh place in the Japanese Grand Prix, following a thrilling late-race fight with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – but an incident during the battle has caught the attention of the FIA stewards.

Verstappen Wins the Race Ahead of Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and TsunodaMax Verstappen secures a dominant victory in the race, finishing ahead of Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Yuki Tsunoda. The race saw intense battles and incidents, including a collision between George Russell and Oscar Piastri. Carlos Sainz impressively overtakes Lewis Hamilton and takes the lead after the final pit stop. Sainz ultimately wins the race as Verstappen rejoins in second place.

