George Russell calls for extra set of tyres after rain-hit practice

George Russell hopes teams are given an extra set of tyres after limited running during a rain-hit second practice at Suzuka . The intermittent light rain left the track too wet for dry tyres and too dry for wets, resulting in a lack of track action.

Russell suggests that the FIA allows teams to carry over a set of tyres into FP3 to make up for the lost running.

