Pictures, bank information, step count, emails, messages – right at your very fingertips that you can check, go back and look at and update at any moment.

The Scottish Government faced huge challenges in managing the crisis and ensuring the welfare of its citizens. However, recent accusations against Scottish Government ministers of deleting important WhatsApp messages have raised serious questions about integrity and transparency.

But there could be some reasons behind such actions, though some of them are particularly compelling, namely: 2. Controlling the Narrative: The Scottish Government loves to control the narrative, and by deleting messages officials can manipulate the information available to the public. headtopics.com

4. Protecting Confidential Information: While the deletion of messages raises questions about transparency, it is also possible that officials did so to protect confidential information. 6. Personal Protection: Finally, the decision to delete WhatsApp messages could be motivated by a desire for personal protection.

The integrity of government officials is paramount, especially during times of crisis when the public’s trust is on the line. Transparency and accountability should be upheld to the highest standard, and any deviation from this principle is a disservice to the citizens of Glasgow. headtopics.com

Humza Yousaf in-laws still trapped in Gaza as Israel opens border to EgyptThe parents of the First Minister's wife have been trapped in the Palestinian enclave since the outbreak of violence in the region. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf's family remain trapped route out of Gaza openedFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow people to leave the Gaza Strip ... Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf's In-Laws Trapped in Gaza Without Drinking WaterHumza Yousaf's in-laws remain trapped in Gaza without drinking water today as Israel begins to allow foreign nationals to leave the area via Egypt. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf's family remain trapped as route out of Gaza openedFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow people to leave the Gaza Strip ... Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf blasts Keir Starmer's refusal to call for Gaza ceasefireFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has blasted Keir Starmer for a 'lack of moral courage and leadership' after he refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

First Minister Humza Yousaf criticizes Keir Starmer for lack of moral courage and leadership in Gaza conflictFirst Minister Humza Yousaf has condemned Keir Starmer for refusing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, accusing him of lacking moral courage and leadership. Starmer's stance on the Israel-Hamas war has caused rebellions within his party, with some members resigning in protest. Yousaf argues that a humanitarian pause is not enough to address the crisis, as thousands of children have already been killed in Gaza. Read more ⮕