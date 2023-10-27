Gentleman Jack: Council plans refurbishment at famous Halifax landmark Shibden Hall

Calderdale Council wants to make the changes at the Grade II* listed Shibden Hall museum. If the authority grants listed building consent to do the work, it will see the ground floor cafe seating area refurbished and improvements to the first floor education room, staff toilets, staff storeroom and adjoining spaces. Refurbishment will be primarily superficial and involve decorative works, says the council.

The ground floor cafe seating area work will involve replastering and decoration – this will be lime-based to provide a traditional finish in keeping with the building’s heritage. New 30-minute fire compliant four-panelled doors will match existing ones although with glazing where required under building regulations. On the first floor the Education Room will also be redecorated, including a replaced lime-based ceiling finish.

