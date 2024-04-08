Genius Hack to Get Rid of Bacteria and Dust Mites from Pillows

A woman has shared a genius hack to get rid of bacteria and dust mites from your pillows - without putting them in the washing machine . Airing your pillows in the sun will help kill dust mites , allergens, and any other bacteria or nasties that might be hiding in there. Leaving pillows in the sunshine can deodorize, disinfect, and bleach natural fibers . Ultraviolet rays from the sun can actually kill germs and bacteria, which is why airing out your pillows outdoors is such a good idea.

It also helps eliminate any moisture that may have been trapped inside. Just be careful not to leave them out too long to avoid any discoloration

