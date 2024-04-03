Genetic Analysis Reveals True Origin of Chronic Kidney Disease in Undiagnosed Patients

Genetic analysis has revealed the true origin of chronic kidney disease in patients who were previously undiagnosed. Researchers conducted a study and found that genetic mutations were responsible for the development of the disease in these patients.

This discovery will help in the early detection and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Genetic analysis reveals hidden causes of chronic kidney disease in adultsChronic kidney disease (CKD) is extremely prevalent among adults, affecting over 800 million individuals worldwide.

