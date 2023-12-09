Genesis G90: Limited Roll-Out for European Market

First things first. Although this new Genesis G90 is coming to Europe, it will actually only be sold in Germany and Switzerland, and even then it will only be made to order. This feels like a rather limited roll-out for a car the Korean company is keen to call its flagship, and 'the epitome of elegance'. The G90 was launched in Korea in July 2023, and we experienced its broad range of abilities in Faro, Portugal, in that delightful post-peak window of blue skies and empty roads.
Since the company was created in 2015, Genesis has launched eight new models, a mix of traditional saloons and SUVs and an innovative EV. Hived off from parent company Hyundai, the new brand's identity and form language has been overseen by former VW Group design supremoThe Genesis G90 attempts to trump them all, with an imperious scale and specification that is akin to a premium hotel on wheels. In this respect, the G90 is not just a Korean crack at the 'F' Segment, the upper echelon car class than includes theLike all flagships, it's a little bit conservativ
