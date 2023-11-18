Generation Z's Disturbing Support for Osama Bin Laden

For the first time in my life, I'm terrified of my generation. For 22 years after nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered on 9/11, all it took was a social media fad to convince these Gen Z lemmings that the terrorist slaughter was justified. What else could they be persuaded to believe? I can only imagine the reaction of horrified Boomer parents who woke up Thursday to read about what their ne'er-do-well offspring were doing in the basement the night before.

Many were watching TikToks praising one of humanity's most deranged mass killers and his infamous 'Letter to America.' Yes, I'm talking about terrorist Osama Bin Laden 's screed of radical Islamist rantings, his feeble attempt to rationalize the 2001 murder of innocents by claiming that American foreign policy in Israel and around the Arab world brought on Al-Qaeda's attack. Views of the associated hashtag have topped a total of 12.5 million, with some videos being 'liked' over 100,000 time





