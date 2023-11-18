General Practice in Northern Ireland Faces Unprecedented Challenges

General practice in Northern Ireland is facing numerous challenges including practice contract hand-backs , financial pressures , staffing pressures , and rising patient need . Dr. Alan Stout, chairman of the BMA Northern Ireland general practitioners committee, highlighted these issues at the BMA Local Medical Committee conference in Belfast. He also emphasized the need for a local government, a health minister, and local and multiyear budgets for health service transformation .

The collapse of Stormont , the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, has further complicated the situation





