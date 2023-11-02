General Hospital's Christopher Tyler made heartbreaking vow to his kids before tragic death

"He talked a lot about them," recounted Joanne Morrissey, a dedicated fan who drove from New Brunswick, Canada, to meet Tyler. Tyler's poignant revelation to Joanne demonstrated his resolve to change. "His kids were now his priority," she conveyed. "He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again."In their last moments, Tyler expressed optimism about his future with his children. "I think we were at the end of September ... when we met him and he said, ‘I'm going to get to see my children on October 15,’” Joanne recalled.

Tamika Belton, another fan present at the event, echoed this sentiment, noting Tyler's willingness to be open about the challenges he faced."He told his story and I was just in awe just listening to him speak. I said this guy is not holding anything back. Nothing.”

Tyler's illustrious career spanned decades, with a notable tenure as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He later transitioned to Days of Our Lives, leaving an indelible mark as Stefan DiMera.Reflecting on the onset of his journey, Tyler once shared in an interview with Digital Journal: “General Hospital was my first acting job. My first day was a little scary because I was new and I didn’t really know what I was doing, and I had a lot of dialogue.

However, life off the screen was not devoid of challenges for Tyler. Just five months ago, he faced an arrest for public intoxication after an incident at an airport.

