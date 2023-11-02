United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

He was found by a friend who had access to his home and was checking on him. Maurice Benard, from General Hospital, revealed the tragic news of his passing. The actor portrayed the character Nikolas Cassadine in 1,153 episodes of General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He was previously married to Eva Longoria, known for her role in Desperate Housewives, from 2002 to 2004. The actor had openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism, which resulted in legal problems.

General Hospital Actor Found Dead at HomeMaurice Benard, known for his role in General Hospital, announced the tragic passing of a fellow actor. Read more ⮕

General Hospital Actor Found DeadMaurice Benard, from General Hospital, reveals the tragic passing of a fellow actor Read more ⮕

General Hospital Actor Maurice Benard Announces Death of Former Spouse Eva LongoriaGeneral Hospital actor Maurice Benard reveals the tragic passing of his former spouse Eva Longoria, who was married to him from 2002 to 2004. Longoria was known for her role in Desperate Housewives. Benard played the character Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital for over a decade. Read more ⮕

General Hospital Actor Maurice Benard Announces Death of Former Spouse Eva LongoriaGeneral Hospital actor Maurice Benard reveals the tragic passing of his former spouse Eva Longoria, who was married to him from 2002 to 2004. Longoria was known for her role in Desperate Housewives. Benard played the character Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital for over a decade. Read more ⮕

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dies at 50Tyler Christopher, known for his role in General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 50. His co-star Maurice Bernard confirmed the news on social media, expressing his sadness and remembering Tyler's talent and advocacy for mental health. Fans and friends are devastated by the loss and send their condolences to his family. Read more ⮕

Tyler Christopher dead: General Hospital star dies aged 50The news has been announced by his co-star. Read more ⮕