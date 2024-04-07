General Electric's Turnaround under Mr Culp's Tenure

Investors are reaping the rewards. After dithering during the first four years of Mr Culp ’s tenure, General Electric 's three successor firms is $237bn. Although that is well below the firm’s peak of $594bn in 2000, it is more than double what Mr Culp inherited. Business -school students have spent decades dissecting the hubristic acquisitions that defined General Electric . The fact that the wind is at General Electric 's back has undoubtedly helped.

Demand for jet engines has picked up since the covid-19 pandemic ended and clean-energy projects are benefiting from government handouts in America. The bullish mood of America’s stock market has surely eased the separation process, too. But Mr Culp also deserves praise. His tenure reflects not just a victory of focus over sprawl, but also of operational excellence at a firm that long suffered the effects of excessive financial engineering. The turnaround probably could not have been pulled off by a lifer. General Electric insiders had ossified

General Electric Mr Culp Turnaround Investors Successor Firms Operational Excellence

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Boeing, Disney and others can learn from General ElectricLessons from the tenure of Larry Culp

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Dave Edwards: Good Easter will complete the big Shrewsbury Town turnaroundIt’s been a very turbulent and transitional season for Shrewsbury Town.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

No turnaround for Vodka Revs as chain considers shutting down 20 of its worst performing branches...The chain, which also owns Revolucion de Cuba, is looking at 'all the strategic options available' after facing 'a period of external challenges'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

No turnaround for Vodka Revs as chain considers shutting down 20 of its worst performing branches...The chain, which also owns Revolucion de Cuba, is looking at 'all the strategic options available' after facing 'a period of external challenges'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

How Clarke ended McTominay Man Utd slump to spark turnaroundScott McTominay was out of the Man United side and down in the dumps when he reported for Scotland duty this time last year, before Steve Clarke…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe: Ofsted praise for 'happy and safe' Leeds school after ratings turnaroundA 'happy and safe' west Leeds academy has been hailed by Ofsted following a ratings turnaround.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »