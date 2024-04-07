Gender Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in Edinburgh

Gender critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over the rights of transgender people. Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a 'gender-critical feminist campaign', led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday. The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull , a prominent anti-trans activist also known as Posie Parker .
The LWS rally was met by opposition from various transgender rights groups and supporters, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest. During a speech at the rally, Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as 'profound abuse'. Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS's standpoint and singing songs. A CAHS spokesperson said it 'stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment'
