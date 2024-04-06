Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in Edinburgh

Gender-critical activists faced off with counter-protesters over gender identity issues and women's rights in Edinburgh this afternoon, with both sides making their voices heard. Let Women Speak , a group advocating for what they term gender-critical feminist views, gathered outside The Royal Scottish Academy in the capital to make their case. The demonstration, which kicked off at about 1pm, was spearheaded by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull , also known as Posie Parker .

Their presence sparked a response from pro-trans groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech, who organised a counter-demonstration. Despite the heated debate, the events unfolded without incident, and Police Scotland confirmed that there were no arrests. In her address to the crowd, Ms Keen-Minshull labelled the transitioning of children as "profound abuse" and slammed Scotland's hate crime legislation as "preposterous"

Gender-Critical Activists Counter-Protesters Gender Identity Women's Rights Edinburgh Let Women Speak Royal Scottish Academy Demonstration Pro-Trans Groups Cabaret Against The Hate Speech Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull Posie Parker Transitioning Children Hate Crime Legislation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in EdinburghActivists and counter-protesters clash in Edinburgh over gender ideology, women's rights, and transgenderism. Let Women Speak (LWS) organizes a rally led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker. Pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), oppose the rally.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Activists clash over gender ideology at Edinburgh demonstrationsLet Women Speak and Cabaret Against the Hate Speech clashed during a rally on gender in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Gender-critical teacher, 60, tells tribunal he was sacked after refusing to use trans student's...Kevin Lister, 60, was dismissed for gross misconduct in September 2022 by New College Swindon following complaints by two students.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

JK Rowling faces no action from Scottish police over gender critical tweetsPolice Scotland have confirmed no action is to be taken against JK Rowling after she challenged new hate legislation north of the border with a flurry of gender critical posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Scotland & Edinburgh prop Nel to retire in summerWP Nel is hailed as 'among the best props to play for Scotland' after it was announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Edinburgh university's exhibition sees capital lay claim to Paisley patternIt might come as a surprise to some Buddies.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »