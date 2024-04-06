Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in Edinburgh

Gender-critical activists faced off with counter-protesters over gender identity issues and women's rights in Edinburgh this afternoon, with both sides making their voices heard. Let Women Speak , a group advocating for what they term gender-critical feminist views, gathered outside The Royal Scottish Academy in the capital to make their case. The demonstration, which kicked off at about 1pm, was spearheaded by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull , also known as Posie Parker .
Their presence sparked a response from pro-trans groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech, who organised a counter-demonstration. Despite the heated debate, the events unfolded without incident, and Police Scotland confirmed that there were no arrests. In her address to the crowd, Ms Keen-Minshull labelled the transitioning of children as "profound abuse" and slammed Scotland's hate crime legislation as "preposterous"
