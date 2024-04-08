Gemma Collins Plans Three Separate Weddings and Multiple Dresses

Gemma Collins plans to have three separate weddings to her fiancé Rami Hawash . She wants one ceremony in the UK, another abroad, and a 'formal one' for close family and friends. Gemma also plans to wear multiple wedding dresses , including one similar to Lady Gaga 's in House Of Gucci .

