United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Gemma Atkinson hits back at mum-shamers after being trolled for ‘dangerous’ pic. Many fans have speculated, but Neil has shut down the rumours. Matthew Perry seen ‘in good spirits’ as he laughed on date hours before death. “But I think it’s one of those things where I’m always shocked when I see someone hasn’t come back to the show, and I think ‘why? why?’ Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly back in 2017.

Gemma Atkinson issues heartfelt message following lookalike baby Thiago's 'crazy' milestoneThe Emmerdale actress shares Mia and Thiago with Strictly's Gorka Marquez Read more ⮕

Gemma Atkinson says 'hang in there' as she offers fresh update on baby sonThe Hits Radio host took to social media as she marked almost four months since she gave birth to her baby boy Read more ⮕

Man Utd: Rio Ferdinand hits back at Roy Keane's 'crazy' Bruno Fernandes criticism'You want to bring another saga to the table?' Read more ⮕

Arriva hits back at claim bus changes 'disrespectful'Arriva has responded to criticism of the “disrespectful” way upcoming bus network changes are being introduced. Read more ⮕

Mrs Hinch hits back after her kids’ Halloween costumes branded ‘embarrassing’Sophie Hinchliffe, known to her fans as Mrs Hinch, clapped back at a follower who told her the costumes her children Ronnie and Lennie picked for Halloween weren't appropriate Read more ⮕

Shaun Murphy hits back at Ronnie O'Sullivan over cue tauntThe world No.6 tried a new tactic at last week's Northern Ireland Open. Read more ⮕