Six months after sadistic Hamas terrorists made October 7th the deadliest day in Israel ’s history, the Gaza war has stalled with the Israel is yet to achieve their primary goals. As Israel ’s massive military response to Hamas ’ monstrous assault got underway, government ministers outlined the country’s objectives: the destruction of Hamas , the return of all the hostages, and finally, total disconnection from Gaza .

Today, Hamas remains unbeaten, around a 130 hostages remain captive and Israel has been forced to take more responsibility for the care and sustenance of Gaza’s entire population. A high death toll among civilians and an impending famine in northern Gaza has strained Israel’s relations with the United States almost to breaking point. Last week’s horrendous killing of six foreign aid workers in an Israeli drone attack has further convinced much of the watching world that the IDF is all too frequently too trigger happy, in breach of its own rules of engagemen

