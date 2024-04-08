Gaza War Stalls as Israel Fails to Achieve Objectives

Six months after sadistic Hamas terrorists made October 7th the deadliest day in Israel ’s history, the Gaza war has stalled with the Israel is yet to achieve their primary goals. As Israel ’s massive military response to Hamas ’ monstrous assault got underway, government ministers outlined the country’s objectives: the destruction of Hamas , the return of all the hostages, and finally, total disconnection from Gaza .

Today, Hamas remains unbeaten, around a 130 hostages remain captive and Israel has been forced to take more responsibility for the care and sustenance of Gaza’s entire population. A high death toll among civilians and an impending famine in northern Gaza has strained Israel’s relations with the United States almost to breaking point. Last week’s horrendous killing of six foreign aid workers in an Israeli drone attack has further convinced much of the watching world that the IDF is all too frequently too trigger happy, in breach of its own rules of engagement.He repeatedly promises that what he calls "total victory" is the aim, and has openly insisted that Israeli forces will at some stage attack Hamas’ last redoubt in Gaza, the southern city of Rafah. Rafah is also currently home to around one and a half million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of Gaza. The Americans say that without a credible plan to move them out of harm’s way, they won’t support a Rafah offensiv

Gaza War Israel Hamas Hostages Objectives Civilians Famine United States IDF Trigger Happy Engagement Victory Rafah Palestinians Displaced Offensive

