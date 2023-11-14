Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'nearly a cemetery' as fuel supply is cut off

Israel has been urged to protect Gaza's hospitals as Health Officials described the territories biggest as 'nearly cemeteries,' as Rachel Younger reports Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital is 'nearly a cemetery' WHO says, as bodies pile-up after its fuel supply was cut off Israeli troops continue to target Al-Shifa Hospital as the military claims Hamas is operating in tunnels underneath it At least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry.

At least 1,400 people in Israel were killed in Hamas' attack Humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, vital to almost every person living in the territory, will 'grind to a halt' due to the lack of fuel, the UN has warned. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said they had been warning for three weeks the fuel situation in Gaza was desperate and now it has finally run out. They said: 'It is very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die

