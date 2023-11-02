Gaza medical students and retired doctors called up to help hospitals collapsing under pressure

A medical worker assists a boy who was wounded during airstrikes in Gaza, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nasser hospital. Doctors there said they could only accept critical cases in need of surgery. (Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)The call appealed to “anyone with medical experience”, including those who have not yet graduated from medical schools and those who have finished their careers.
“Due to the heavy shelling… the called for duty all those who are undergraduate or still studying at medical schools, nurses who just graduated, or who are still studying, to join the medical team, because it’s becoming very hard for them to continue working,” said Hiba Tibi, CARE’s West Bank and Gaza Country Director.
"Due to the heavy shelling… the called for duty all those who are undergraduate or still studying at medical schools, nurses who just graduated, or who are still studying, to join the medical team, because it's becoming very hard for them to continue working," said Hiba Tibi, CARE's West Bank and Gaza Country Director.

The call was issued under 48 hours ago, Ms Tibi said, but it is not clear how many doctors have signed up or how the request was circulated. Ms Tibi said the situation inside hospitals was "still deteriorating" and that their partners had warned they were "just waiting for the last drop of fuel to finish".
So exhausted are medics that they are now requesting coffee from international aid partners as well as medical supplies, in a bid to keep staff operating.“Every day… we get a list from the hospital and we digging for resources inside Gaza. Yesterday, the hospital team said please, just give us one pack of coffee.
“Try to find one pack of coffee and we’ll find a way to make coffee so we can continue working. Even now my colleagues are trying to dig for caffeine pills for them to keep going,” Ms Tibi said. “This is the situation unfortunately: its very harsh, very dire. Every day its becoming harder. They are tired, they are exhausted but they’re still doing their best.Seventy-six injured people crossed the Rafah border from Gaza into Egypt today, according to Ms Tibi. headtopics.com