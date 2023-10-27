Gaza loses communication and internet amid Israeli bombardment

Parents and children lay out cuddly toys across the entrance to the Foreign Office in London, as they protest to save children's lives in GazaTHE Hamas government has said Israel"cut communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel said internet service in the Gaza Strip has been cut off by the Israeli bombardment. Journalists from Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border.

Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets. On Thursday, Gaza’s health ministry released a detailed list of names and identification numbers of those killed, including more than 3000 minors and more than 1500 women.More than 1400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’s October 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. headtopics.com

The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous wars between Israel and Hamas, estimated at around 4000. A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and UN and Arab leaders have called for a ceasefire to allow entry of humanitarian aid that is only trickling in.

