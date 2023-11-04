Gaucho Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Special Showcase

Gaucho is holding a special showcase to celebrate the one-year anniversary since it opened. The Argentinian steakhouse has been a heavy hitter in the hospitality industry for years. Although the Liverpool location is just barely a year old - celebrating its first birthday today, Friday, November 3 - steak lovers around the UK have labelled it as one of the top venues for prime cuts you can find

. Anyone who has popped by can attest to the hype but they can thank the talents of head chef Farnhan Ali, one of the company's key players with a hand in several Gaucho venues' successes. READ MORE: UK bank says it will give people £205 and you don't even need to switch READ MORE: Ashley Dale murder trial sees Sean Zeisz back in the witness box The Pakistan native grew his skills in Italy but found the culture there to be too "self-congratulatory". While his colleagues grew "complacent" with the dishes they were providing, Farnhan wanted to seek out new flavours and cuisines from around the world to help grow his talents as a chef. He told the ECHO: "I learned so much but we were using the same ingredients, same methods and cooking the same food every da

