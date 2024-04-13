Gatwick Named Worst UK Airport for Flight Delays in 2023

Gatwick was the worst airport in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Sussex airport were an average of nearly 27 minutes behind schedule in 2023, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data. The airport, which is the second-busiest in the UK, was badly affected by air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages across Europe last year, and repeatedly suffered the same problem in its own control tower.

Gatwick said in a statement it is 'working closely with our airline partners to improve on-time performance'. Luton airport had the second poorest punctuality record last year, with an average delay of almost 23 minutes. In third place was Manchester airport, at nearly 22 minutes. Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in September last year amid delays caused by air traffic control staff calling in sick Holidaymakers queue for check in at Manchester Airport's Terminal three over the East bank holiday weekend in March this year Belfast City (George Best) airport had the best performance, with a typical delay of 12-and-a-half minutes. The average delay for flights across all airports was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds, down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022, when the aviation sector struggled to cope with a surge in demand for holidays after coronavirus travel restrictions were lifte

Gatwick Airport Flight Delays UK Investigation Departures Air Traffic Control Staff Shortages Punctuality Luton Airport Manchester Airport Belfast City Airport Performance Average Delay Aviation Sector Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NI airport named most punctual in the UK in 2023'We always aim to deliver a passenger experience that is convenient and hassle free'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Regrading the 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the best and worst rookie classes?Almost a year removed from the 2023 NFL Draft, it's time to take a second look at how each team did with its draft picks.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Sewage spills into rivers and seas double in 2023 to reach worst on recordSewage spills into England's rivers and seas doubled in 2023, marking the worst year on record.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Rain and wind weather warnings as Storm Kathleen officially namedStorm Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Gatwick ranked worst airport for flight delays, investigation findsThe average delay for flights across all airports was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds, down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Gatwick ranked worst airport for flight delaysDepartures from the West Sussex airport were an average of 27 minutes behind schedule in 2023, according to new analysis.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »