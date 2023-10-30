Gateshead woman describes former neighbour as an 'animal' after face bite

A woman has described a former neighbour as being like an "animal" after she bit her face and ear - leaving a "flap" of loose skin.

Trainer, who used to live on the street, was said to have grabbed her with both hands and pulled her face towards her. Ms Ashcroft's husband Miles, 47, intervened but was unable to stop Trainer from pulling out clumps of his wife's hair.Ms Ashcroft needed ten stitches after being left with a torn flap of skin and permanent scarring. She said she has also had to have plastic surgery to fix the damage caused.

Ms Ashcroft said: "She pulled me into her face and she had me by the roots. I could feel her breath on my face. It felt like she was biting through a bit of gristle. Ms Ashcroft said she went to her neighbour's address on Camborne Grove on 14 August last year after her husband heard shouting and screaming and her name being mentioned. She found Trainer in the porch holding a bottle of wine. headtopics.com

Ms Ashcroft said: "Fear just went over me. I was like what is she going to do? I was just so scared. My husband came out. He had to physically grab her arm to get her off me." "I wouldn't put my hair up and I wouldn't put make up on. I didn't feel myself. It was absolutely draining and I was in so much pain with my scar.When she was arrested, Trainer, of Ennerdale, Heworth, Gateshead, initially said Ms Ashcroft was the aggressor and she had acted in self defence. She went on to admit unlawful wounding and was jailed for one year.

