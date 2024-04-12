Gasperini urges Atalanta not to get carried away with victory over Liverpool

Gian Piero Gasperini has called on Atalanta not to get carried away with their 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final - and admitted he expects the Reds to bring their A-game to Bergamo next week.

Liverpool suffered their first Anfield defeat since February 2023 on Thursday night as a brace from former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca was added to by Mario Pasalic late in the second half as the Serie A side became just the fifth team to win their first two visits at the Reds' historic home. However, 66-year-old Gasperini, whose career in management has spanned over two decades, refused to get caught up in the celebrations of the 3-0 drubbing of Jurgen Klopp's treble-chasing side and admitted he expects a fierce reaction from the Premier League high flyers in next Thursday's second leg in Italy. READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes blunt Liverpool admission and sends warning after Atalanta shock READ MORE: Liverpool must do what Jurgen Klopp warned against after Atalanta humbling "Tonight's game was amazing, "said the Atalanta boss "I didn't make any changes until 10 minutes to go because it was really hard to touch something about a team that held out until the 90th minute. It's okay to celebrate but we all know we will have to conquer everything in Bergamo next week because Liverpool is so stron

Gian Piero Gasperini Atalanta Liverpool Victory Europa League Quarter-Final Warning Reaction

