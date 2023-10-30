Gas-powered tools cause more pollution than cars in Massachusetts, report finds

When you think of what causes pollution, you usually think of cars, planes, or power plants. However, a new report finds they might not be the worst offenders and that the culprits are closer to our own back yard.

According to a report by MassPIRG, on any given year, those gas-powered lawn tools — just in Massachusetts — are emitting tons of nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide particles and volatile organic compounds particles.

In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, gas-powered lawnmowers can emit as much pollution in one hour as a car driven for 100 miles. The American Lung Association said these tools could be the unintended consequences for you, your neighbor, or really anyone breathing those particles in. headtopics.com

That's not even mentioning the noise pollution. These machines can produce noise levels of up to 100 decibels —that's equivalent to a chainsaw or a jackhammer. While that may not be too bad for you, the noise can be disruptive and can contribute to hearing loss over time.Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But of course, we all need to care of the lawn. So, leaders with the Environmental Protection Agency are urging you use electric powered tools. They are a lot healthier, quieter, more cost effective and just as good, if not, better in terms of overall quality. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Studio J. Jih revamps historic Marblehead house in Massachusetts for a modern familyPei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Read more ⮕

Massachusetts to host work authorization clinic for migrantsThe state of Massachusetts will be hosting a work authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelter during the week of Nov. 13, according to… Read more ⮕

Family from Massachusetts Desperate to Escape Gaza Amidst ConflictA family from Medway, Massachusetts, is stuck in Gaza after Hamas launched an attack in Israel. Despite assurances of an evacuation plan, the family is still waiting for a way to safety, huddled together and trying to protect their 1-year-old son. Read more ⮕

22 indicators of cancer that you shouldn't ignore, according to Cancer Research UKCancer Research UK (CRUK) has identified 22 indicators of cancer that should not be ignored. Spotting these indicators early and seeking medical attention immediately increases the chances of survival. Dr Julie Sharp, head of health and patient involvement, advises contacting a GP if there are any unusual changes in health. Feeling tired without a clear reason, unexpected weight loss, and unusual lumps or swelling are among the indicators mentioned. It is important to take these indicators seriously and consult a doctor for further evaluation. Read more ⮕

Francis Ngannou 'deserved to be ranked by the WBC', according to president Mauricio SulaimanFrancis Ngannou 'deserved to be ranked by the WBC' after he was denied an incredible upset win against Tyson Fury, according to president Mauricio Sulaiman. Read more ⮕

Where and when Storm Ciaran will hit, according to the Met Office72 flood warnings have been issued as well as weather alerts - with one saying there could be a risk to life Read more ⮕