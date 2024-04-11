Gas Company Not Responsible for Wall Collapse in Nottinghamshire Village

A gas company has confirmed that it is not responsible for a wall that has collapsed in a Nottinghamshire village. Pictures emerged late on Saturday (April 6) of a collapsed wall near the corner of Town Street and Chilwell Lane in Bramcote, known locally as Devil's Bend. The pictures showed debris from the collapsed wall spilling out onto the road, with the affected area being located slightly beyond Devil's Bend itself, further up Chilwell Lane.

Nottinghamshire County Council have launched an emergency response to the incident. Local residents had speculated as to whether the wall collapse was due to ongoing gas main replacement works being carried out in the area by Cadent Gas. A Nottinghamshire County Council notice confirms that Cadent's works mean Town Street is currently closed to vehicles from its junction with Cow Lane to its junction with Chilwell Lane. What's the worst road in Nottinghamshire for potholes? Let us know here Chilwell Lane itself is also closed from its junction with Town Street to its junction with Peache Way. But Cadent Gas, which began works on April 2 and which is due to finish on April 18, has now confirmed that it is not behind the wall collapse, instead believing that recent bad weather is to blame. Weather conditions were previously blamed when another section of wall near Devil's Bend collapsed in February 2021. Nottinghamshire Police had to close the road on that occasion as a precautio

Gas Company Wall Collapse Nottinghamshire Village Emergency Response Cadent Gas Ongoing Works Bad Weather

