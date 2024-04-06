Gary O'Neil slams VAR decision after disallowed equaliser

Gary O'Neil has blasted yet another VAR decision against his Wolves side, calling their disallowed equaliser 'one of the worst decisions I’ve ever witnessed'. Max Kilman's 99th-minute header was chalked off after Tawanda Chirewa was deemed to be in an offside position and blocking Lukasz Fabianski from making the save, therefore interfering with play. VAR sent referee Tony Harrington over to the pitchside monitor, who then decided to rule out the goal. It led to chaotic scenes at full-time.

A number of Wolves staff and players were booked for their protests - although manager O'Neil took himself down the tunnel in the immediate aftermath, having already been shown two yellow cards this season. Another would have seen him banne

Gary O'neil VAR Wolves Disallowed Equaliser Offside Interfering With Play Chaos Bookings

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gary O'Neil gives verdict on latest Wolves VAR controversyGary O’Neil believes Coventry’s opening goal should have been disallowed – but insists it is not the reason Wolves lost the game.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gary O'Neil gives verdict on latest Wolves VAR controversyGary O’Neil has blasted the officials for their ‘terrible decision’ in disallowing Wolves’ late equaliser against West Ham.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gary O’Neil reassures Wolves fans of his commitment to the clubGary O’Neil has reassured Wolves fans he will not walk away from the club despite frustrations over a lack of signings. In his post-match press conference, O’Neil explained the club's financial constraints and his disappointment at a lack of business. He emphasized his commitment to Wolves and clarified that his comments were not meant as criticism.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gary O'Neil: Wolves must learn from mistakesGary O’Neil says Wolves must learn from past mistakes next season after seeing their squad decimated by injuries.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Wolves must do well in final home games to secure European spot, says Gary O’NeilGary O’Neil admits Wolves must do well in their final home games to secure a place in Europe, as West Ham prepare to visit Molineux tomorrow.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Wolves must do well in final home games to secure European spot, says Gary O’NeilGary O’Neil admits Wolves must do well in their final home games to secure a place in Europe, as West Ham prepare to visit Molineux tomorrow.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »