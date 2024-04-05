Gary O’Neil reassures Wolves fans of his commitment to the club

Gary O’Neil has reassured Wolves fans he will not walk away from the club despite frustrations over a lack of signings. Due to financial constraints , Wolves were unable to add any forwards in January before suffering a devastating string of injuries to their attacking line.
In his post-match press conference following the draw with Burnley, O’Neil made some strong comments over his disappointment at a lack of business, but has now outlined his commitment to Wolves with supporters concerned he would walk away in a similar fashion to Julen Lopetegui. O’Neil said: “After a game, sometimes you say the same thing but the tone and the emotion makes it feel very different. “And it wasn’t. It was an explanation of the situation that the club finds itself in and why we are where we are at this moment.“I’m the one that has to answer the questions and I’m the one that gets to come out and speak but it wasn’t a criticism. “I feel the same as the fan
