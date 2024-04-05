Gary O’Neil reassures Wolves fans of his commitment to the club

Gary O’Neil has reassured Wolves fans he will not walk away from the club despite frustrations over a lack of signings. Due to financial constraints , Wolves were unable to add any forwards in January before suffering a devastating string of injuries to their attacking line.

In his post-match press conference following the draw with Burnley, O’Neil made some strong comments over his disappointment at a lack of business, but has now outlined his commitment to Wolves with supporters concerned he would walk away in a similar fashion to Julen Lopetegui. O’Neil said: “After a game, sometimes you say the same thing but the tone and the emotion makes it feel very different. “And it wasn’t. It was an explanation of the situation that the club finds itself in and why we are where we are at this moment.“I’m the one that has to answer the questions and I’m the one that gets to come out and speak but it wasn’t a criticism. “I feel the same as the fan

Gary O’Neil Wolves Commitment Signings Financial Constraints Injuries Disappointment Post-Match Press Conference

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wolves must do well in final home games to secure European spot, says Gary O’NeilGary O’Neil admits Wolves must do well in their final home games to secure a place in Europe, as West Ham prepare to visit Molineux tomorrow.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gary O'Neil: Wolves must learn from mistakesGary O’Neil says Wolves must learn from past mistakes next season after seeing their squad decimated by injuries.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

– Wolves boss Gary O’Neil responds to Man Utd ‘demotion’ reportWolves head coach Gary O'Neil has shut down talk of a move to Manchester United or Liverpool, insisting he is loving his time at Molineux.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil addresses Manchester United rumoursGary O’Neil insists his full focus remains on Wolves and says there is ‘no truth’ in reports linking him with Manchester United.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gary O'Neil felt Wolves deserved more in derby defeatGary O’Neil felt Wolves’ performance deserved more than defeat at Villa Park.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Wolves must do well in final home games to secure European spot, says Gary O’NeilGary O’Neil admits Wolves must do well in their final home games to secure a place in Europe, as West Ham prepare to visit Molineux tomorrow.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »