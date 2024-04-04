Gary Neville Worried About Marcus Rashford's Well-being

Gary Neville has expressed concern about the well-being of Manchester United player Marcus Rashford , while Roy Keane believes that something is not right with him. Neville stated that Rashford does not look happy and that he is genuinely worried about him. He mentioned that Rashford's recent form and the pressure he has been under are not the only factors contributing to his current state.

Neville emphasized that Rashford is not the same player who grew up with the spirit and freedom of playing for United as a child. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea were the dominant teams in English football during the prime of Sir Alex Ferguson and Roman Abramovich

