Gary Neville tells Man United one thing they must do to beat Man City

Gary Neville believes it is vital Manchester United stay in the game going into the final 20 minutes against Manchester City - but admitted he is not expecting a positive result.

United welcome City to Old Trafford for the 191st edition of the Manchester derby on Sunday, coming off the back of three consecutive wins across all competitions. But Erik ten Hag's side have been far from convincing in any of those matches, relying on Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire for goals.

City have also started to build momentum after a poor run, having beaten Brighton and BSC Young Boys in the Premier League and Champions League respectively. They too seem some way off their best form and Neville believes that with the home crowd, United could get a result if they can first stay in the game.

"I went to the Copenhagen game on Tuesday night, United were really poor in the first-half but better in the second," Neville told Sky Sports. "The form is not there, they're not playing well so we’re just reliant on saying ‘it's a derby, they'll be up for it’.

"I will always say, on Sunday for United, if they're in the game with 20 minutes to go then they've got a real chance, just because of the crowd and the way the feeling will be in the stadium. That happened last season, they were 1-0 down and then won 2-1. headtopics.com

"There’s no way United can come out on Sunday and blitz City in football terms because they're just not at that level. But City are a bit below par as well so it’ll be interesting to see.

