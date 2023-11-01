Gary Neville slams five 'whinging' Man Utd stars after Newcastle collapse

United fell to a second 3-0 defeat in four days (Picture: Getty) Gary Neville slammed five ‘whinging’ Manchester United stars after conceding against Newcastle United in their humiliating Carabao Cup exit. Manchester United news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Newcastle eased to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to gain some revenge after their final defeat at Wembley last March.

Speaking on commentary duty for Sky Sports, Neville said: ‘It’s a beautiful strike from Lewis Hall. Hall scored his first goal for the club (Picture: Getty) ‘If we go back to the free-kick here, watch Manchester United when they give it away, watch them five players. Look at them. ‘They’re just sleeping, they’re complaining to the referee, whinging. And whilst they’re whinging, Newcastle are winning.’ United’s evening grew worse with Joe Willock adding a third in the second-half.

