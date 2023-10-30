Gary Neville defends Erik ten Hag against blame for Manchester United's excessive spending on Antony

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville maintains that Erik ten Hag is not responsible for the Red Devils' excessive spending on Antony.BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty replied to a tweet

claiming that Antony's signing was solely on Ten Hag and not the Glazers. Neville, however, wasn't having it and replied with his own tweet to defend Ten Hag. Hi Phil I get what you’re saying but if the kids ask for something on a continual basis and the parents keep writing the cheque who do you blame?

Context on Antony. We’d just lost to Brighton and Brentford and the club was in reactive panic mode as per usual and sanctioned and… The Brazilian, who used to play for Ajax under Ten Hag, has only managed four goals and two assists in 32 Premier League games for Man Utd. This season, the Brazilian has not contributed any goals in the league.Ten Hag's men will now face off against the high-flying Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1. headtopics.com

